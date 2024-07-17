On Sunday, July 21, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service, Pastor, the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 21, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, singing, testimony and the word of God. Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson. 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, July 21, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir.

On Sunday, July 21, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C.

On Sunday, July 21, from 10 till 1130 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center,1010 McKoy St. Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The Church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message and music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., regular worship service will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Rev.T.R. Harrington.will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jefferey White will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service. Bishop Andrew Thomas will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, N.C., will have regular morning service. Pastor, Dr. Chris Kornegay will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m. Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy., will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service) Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center, Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-396-8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, July 21, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host pastor is Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited. Every Sunday, at 7 p.m. The House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. The church choir will render the music. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Road, Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Live service on FaceBook.

On Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., St. Jude United Holy Church, 1881 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, N.C. will have Health and Help Community Resource Fair. For the entire family, there will be community resources, health screenings, health education, school supplies, free food, fun and more. Host pastor is Elder Patrick Cooper.

On Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m., Usher’s Day Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Larry Faison, ushers, choir and congregation. Host Pastor Dr. Thaddeus Godwin Sir. welcome everyone.

Hosanna Disciples of Christ Church, 5260 Devil Race Track Road, Four Oaks, N.C., site of Hickory Grove Church. Founder/pastor Dr. Hattie J. Lofton will sponsor, a 3 Day Weekend Revival. A Getaway Weekend with Jesus. On Friday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m. The guest messenger, will be Pastor Jeffery White, choir and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. On Saturday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m., The guest messenger, will be Bishop Frank Taylor, choir and congregation of Coats Church of God of Prophecy, Coats, N.C. On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m., the guest messenger will be Bishop Fred Clarida, choir and congregation of Smith Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Four Oaks, N.C. Come and enjoy the word, singing and fellowship. FMI, contact Pastor Hattie Lofton at 919-934-9653.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m., 61 Birthday Celebration will be held for “Sister Annie Williams” at Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Miway. Special guests: The Rev. Matthew Mickens & The Highway Travelers and The Alabama Gurlz. Also Featuring: The Anointed Roberton, Brothers 4 Christ, Snow Hill Male Chorus, Promise, The McLean Sisters, Bishop Perry Williams and the New Travels, The Simpson Family and The Roberton Boys. Free admission. FMI, 910-591-9985.

If you have any church vews, contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].