Bradshaw, Faison also sworn in during Tuesday work session

Jennifer Naylor shakes hands with Corporate Clerk Tammy Cashwell after taking her oath as the newest member of the Sampson County Board of Education. She had her husband, Michael, and daughter, Etta, by her side and holding her Bible as she gave her oath.

Eleanor Bradshaw takes her oath with the help of Corporate Court Assistant Tammy Cashwell. This is Bradshaw’s second term on the county Board of Education.

The Sampson County Board of Education opened its meeting Tuesday morning by swearing in three board members — two returning and one brand new. They did not, however, select a new chairman and vice chairman.

Corporate Court Assistant Tammy Cashwell stood at the podium to administer the oath of office to Eleanor Bradshaw, Glenn Faison and new member Jennifer Naylor.

Bradshaw was first. She gave the oath with a strong voice and a slight smile before placing the Bible she had used back on the podium and grabbing the papers she needed to sign.

Faison was second. His sister, Elaine Hunt, held his Bible as he placed his hand on it and gave his oath.

Last, was the newest member of the board. Naylor had her husband, Michael Naylor, and daughter, Etta Naylor, standing next to her, holding her Bible as she gave her oath.

“I would like to congratulate Mrs. Naylor on joining the board,” Board Chairman Darryl Warren said once she had taken the oath. “And as well, welcome back Mrs. Bradshaw and Mr. Faison.”

This is Naylor’s first time ever sitting on a board of education. She has 13 years of experience working in a public school system, and her last job was working as the assistant principal for Sampson County Schools.

Naylor replaces Sandra Carroll who chose not to run for another term.

Bradshaw and Faison begin their second four-year term on the board after taking seats on the board in 2020.

The newest member said she’s excited and eager about her new role and chapter in her educational career.

“Well, first of all, I want to say thank you to the community for their support,” Naylor said. “After 13 years of working in public education, I am eager to return back this educational opportunity or career… the next chapter of my educational career to serve our community.”

Bradshaw stated that she decided to continue because she believed the board could continue making positive advancements in the school system, and she wanted to be a part of those advancements.

“I decided to continue as a Sampson County school board member because after serving for four years, I wanted to continue with the advancements the school system has made,” she said in a written statement. “Although we have had a couple of setbacks during our last school year, I believe we are on the right track to becoming a super school system. I want to be a part of all the positive changes we are making.”

Faison said he, too, wanted to continue his work as a member of the board.

“Just excited to continue work. I think we are in a good place tyring to get all of the district back where we were before,” Faison said. “Just excited to continue to work and serve our students and staff in the program.”

Warren said that a new chairman and vice chairman will be decided during the regular board meeting on Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

You can reach Alyssa Bergey at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.