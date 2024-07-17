Sampson Regional Medical Center has announce an onsite job fair to be held this Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s front lobby. Hospital officials called the upcoming event an “excellent opportunity” for job seekers to explore a range of full-time and part-time positions in both clinical and support roles.

Positions available include:

• CT techs

• Food service associates

• Housekeepers

• Lab assistants

• Phlebotomists

• Patient account representatives

• Registrars

• Front desk coordinators

Prospective employees are encouraged to attend the job fair to learn more about the hospital, meet with hiring managers and potentially receive job offers on the same day.

“We are thrilled to host this job fair and look forward to welcoming new team members who are passionate about providing exceptional care to our community,” said Lindsey Brewer, HR Specialist for Sampson Regional Medical Center. “Our hospital is dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, and we offer a variety of positions with great benefits.”

Interested candidates can view all current employment opportunities by visiting www.SampsonRMC.org/JoinOurTeam. For more information, contact Sampson Regional Medical Center at 910-592-8511 or visit our website at www.SampsonRMC.org. The hospital is located at 607 Beaman St., Clinton.