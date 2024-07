Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club member Georgina Zeng pins, and welcomes, newest Rotary member Chris Drive as new president Clay Carter reads the oath during Monday’s meeting.Just before the pinning ceremony, Donna Jackson, executive director of Sampson’s Partnership for Children and a member of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club, talks to felllow members about the myriad educational and training services offered by the agency during the July 15 meeting of the club.