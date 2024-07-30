Clinton woman facing drug, other offenses

The scene at Friendly Mart on US 421 following a multi-county chase that started in Newton Grove. Stop sticks were used to end the chase; an arrest was made and a search of the vehicle, officers said, turned up a controlled substance believed to be cocaine.

A routine traffic stop turned into a multiple county chase for Sampson County law enforcement Friday night, a high-speed event that ended in the arrest of a Clinton woman and the discovery of cocaine.

Sampson County Sheriff’s reports show the incident happened just before midnight Friday, July 27, when deputies attempted to stop a passenger car in Newton Grove for speeding.

The suspect, Dulce Alejandra Lopez, 29, of 208 Livingston Lane, Clinton, reports show, failed to stop for officers and, instead fled at a high rate of speeding, leading officers on a chase into Johnston County, then Harnett County, before eventually making their way back into Sampson.

Deputies deployed stop sticks to halt the vehicle, which came to a stop at the Friendly Mart on US 421. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up approximately 3.5 grams of a substance believe to be cocaine.

As a result, Lopez, was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, speeding and felony possession of cocaine.

She was jailed without bond in the incident.

“We are grateful for the assistance offered by Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP and other agencies during the apprehension of this suspect. These partnerships ensure criminals are removed from our streets and citizens remain safe,” noted Lt. Marcus Smith with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

