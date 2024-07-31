Trip will give taste of alternative farms, ag ventures

Seeing the up-close view of the vineyard that makes First Miracle Vine and Wine’s product is a treat that is anticipated to be on the menu for the Grand Farm Tour Across Sampson County.

Rich Farm and Venue is just one of the six locations the Grand Farm Tour Across Sampson County will take participants to.

A new way to tour country life in Sampson County is shaping up and, while it’s still a ways out, tickets for the experience are already available.

The inaugural event is the first ever “Grand Farm Tour Across Sampson County,” a day-long tour offering ticket holders a chance to visit popular landmarks in the county.

“This will be the inaugural tour and we are hoping for two full buses,” an excited Eileen Coite said.

“For those people who live in Raleigh, Wilmington, Fayetteville or some other city, this is an opportunity to get out of the city, spend the day in the country, enjoy the beautiful landscape of our county and to learn what amenities and offerings we have to offer,” the Cooperative Extension agent continued.

The actual tour takes place Sept. 27 and participants are asked to meet at the Cooperative Extension, where the tour will begin and end. The facility is located at 55 Agriculture Place, off Highway 421. Arrival time was requested to be no later than 8:45 a.m.

Once there, tourists will be given a map of the farms they’ll visit before boarding one of two buses that will be waiting to pick them up, set to leave at 9 a.m. sharp.

“This should be a fun-filled day of relaxation and adventure for anyone who participates,” Coite stated. “Twiddle Dee Farm will be the first stop, followed by a trip to Wilders Farm. After that, lunch can be purchased at Midway Grillin’, followed by a visit to Rich Farm and Venue. Then it’s coffee break time at Cork and Brew in Roseboro and then on to First Miracle Vine and Wine. The day will end full circle back at Cooperative Extension.”

Seating for the tour is limited. Tickets are available now and will cost $35 per person (adults only). They can be purchased online by visiting the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Facebook page or the VisitSampsonNC website (look under “events”).

The tour isn’t just for out-of-towners; local residents are more than welcome on the tour, one that many might find interesting.

“If you are a person who already lives here in Sampson County, this is your chance to find out exactly what alternative farms here are doing to thrive and survive,” Coite stressed. “You will engage with four farms that have direct engagement with the public as part of their business model, yet these four farms are very different in their approach.

“You will also get to meet one of the community partners of these farms, Midway Grillin’, that buy products from, and support, alternative farms. Plus, there are those businesses that are so special they serve to enhance the customer experience for people who visit our county and our farms. Cork and Brew is an example of one of those businesses.”

As for the six places on the tour, each offer a unique experience into agriculture life in Sampson County, featuring everything from an event venue, to vineyard and even Wagyu cattle.

“Anyone who gets excited about the recent initiative to highlight arts and crafts in Sampson County will be thrilled to visit Twiddle Dee Farm and First Miracle Vine and Wine,” Coite stated. “Both of these farms have used felled trees on their property to create assets for the farm. At Twiddle Dee Farm, an award-winning chainsaw carver turned a large, old pecan tree into works of art for their Enchanted Forest Trail. At First Miracle Vine and Wine, Randall Carter, the owner, showed his skill and craftsmanship in building the wine tasting facility on the farm.

“From the beautiful new event facility at Rich Farm and Venue to the distinctive Wagyu cattle operation of Wilders Farm, this tour should introduce everyone to unique attractions here in Sampson.”

