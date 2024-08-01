The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina’s Food Services department is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Services Program (SFSP) to provide free meals to children ages 18 and under in rural communities across southeastern North Carolina. Those outreach sites will include the Sampson County YMCA.

“This summer, the YMCA has had the opportunity to reach beyond the walls of our Y with Summer Food Service Program Rural Non-congregate Open Sites, where all children 18 and under are given free meals,” says Amy Hobbs, Director of Food Services at the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina. “We are serving rural communities in three surrounding counties, Pender, Brunswick, and Sampson and it has been so rewarding.”

The Y offers community meal distributions on a weekly basis at the following sites:

• YMCA Camp Kirkwood at 2015 Camp Kirkwood Rd, Watha, NC

• Sampson County YMCA at 417 E Johnson St, Clinton, NC

• Paul’s Place Famous Hotdogs at 11725 US-117, Rocky Point, NC

• Family Dollar at 200 W Wilmington St, Burgaw, NC

• Camp United Methodist Church at 4807 Main St, Shallotte, NC

At these sites, children are provided food boxes containing seven days of breakfast and seven days of lunch. The meals follow USDA meal guidelines and incorporate fresh, local produce, such as apples, bananas, carrots, celery, and cucumbers. YMCA staff work to make meal pick-up a fun event for all, handing out healthy samples and providing fun activities for families.

“Summer is when kids don’t have school meals to keep their bellies full, and this program enables us to ensure that they receive at least two meals a day, along with fresh fruits and vegetables,” says Hobbs. “There isn’t a way to fully express the joy it brings to me and my team of tireless staff. It has been a busy but very rewarding summer.”

Since the Y first began its summer food program in June, the organization has seen significant growth in the number of children participating in SFSP.

“When we decided to take on this community outreach program, we grossly underestimated the number of children we would serve at each location,” says Hobbs. “We have tripled the original estimated number of children served each week, and we continue to see growth weekly.”

The final meals distribution for summer 2024 will be on Aug. 23 at Camp United Methodist Church in Shallotte. Visit www.ymcasenc.org/SummerFood to view the meals distribution schedule and contact Amy Hobbs at [email protected] for more information.