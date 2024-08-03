Kidnapping, other felonies leveled

A Newton Grove man remains jailed today, facing a slew of felony charges, including the rape and kidnapping of a Sampson woman.

Ramon Singleton, 48, of 55 Paisley Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with one count each of first degree kidnapping, first degree forcible rape, sexual servitude (adult victim), first degree burglary and assault by strangulation, according to information provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes on the heels of officers’ response Thursday, July 25, to reports of a sexual assault victim who was at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Reports show officers interviewed the 39-year-old woman and then opened the investigation.

According to Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith, the victim told officers her home in the Suttontown Road area was broken into and she was assaulted by a known individual.

Evidence gathered at the scene prompted investigators to secure an arrest warrant charging Singleton with numerous felonies.

Days later, on July 29, at 1:33 p.m., investigators located Singleton at his residence and took him into custody without incident.

According to reports, Singleton has similar pending charges of first degree kidnapping, first degree forcible rape, felonious restraint, and first degree forcible sex offense from an incident that occurred in August 2022. He was out on bond at the time of the 2024 incident.

Reports indicate he remains jailed now under a $250,000 bond.

No court date had been set as of press time.

