Maternal Health is of great importance. It is important for both the pregnant person and the baby growing in the womb. Adequate prenatal care is a necessity for a vital and safe pregnancy. Preventable and treatable disease processes can be addressed in a timely manner to help in the prevention of an adverse outcome (maternal or fetal death). Many resources can be found within your local health department and online to aid in the promotion of a safe and healthy pregnancy. Please educate yourself and utilize these resources as they are made available.

Here at the Sampson County Health Department, we have providers waiting to help manage your prenatal care to ensure a healthy outcome for both mom and baby. We have resources we can provide to help in educating you on how to manage your chronic conditions, how to prevent adverse events or outcomes, and how to manage the emotional toll pregnancy can take on a person. Whether currently pregnant or seeking a pregnancy, all patients should be given educational resources on what to expect during their pregnancy journey and what their high-risk factors are as well as how to manage them. Though not all things can be avoided, we at the Sampson County Health Department strive to do our best in providing adequate prenatal care and to promote better patient outcomes.

Maternal health does not end after delivery of the infant. With that being said, I want to bring attention to important and urgent maternal warning signs that you should report to your prenatal provider or go to your closest emergency room for. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms during or after your pregnancy, contact a healthcare provider and get help as soon as possible: A headache that won’t go away or gets worse over time, dizziness or fainting, thoughts about hurting yourself or your baby, thoughts that you would be better off dead, changes in your vision, fever (temperature of 100.4 or higher), trouble breathing, chest pain or feeling like your heart is beating too fast, severe belly pain that is not going away, severe nausea and throwing up (not like morning sickness), baby movements in your belly has stopped or is slower than they were, vaginal bleeding or fluid leaking during pregnancy, vaginal bleeding after pregnancy (soaking a pad front to back and having to repeatedly change it out every hour), passing large blood clots bigger than an egg or golf-ball, swelling redness or pain in the back of one or both legs, extreme swelling to your hands or face, feelings overwhelmingly tiredness (more tired than usual). Again, if you experience any of these signs or symptoms during or after pregnancy, contact your healthcare provider. If you are unable to get in contact with your provider, go to your nearest emergency room or call 911. Remember to tell them that you are pregnant or have been pregnant within the last year.

At Sampson County Health Department, we have wonderful staff who work together in ensuring that your pregnancy has a good outcome. Patients who are pregnant and as well as those who are categorized as high-risk maternal health patients, can be seen by one of our female nursing practitioners. Those who are categorized as high-risk will be referred as needed to another facility for adequate management of their pregnancy. In 2023, I took on the role as the Maternal Health Coordinator. Each day I continue to work and collaborate with our community resources to include Sampson Regional Medical Center and the Outpatient Diagnostic Center to promote adequate prenatal care and better patient outcomes. Sampson Regional Medical Center has a wonderful obstetrics unit with amazing nursing staff and providers who in collaboration ensure that both mother and baby are well cared for during their stay. Sampson County Health Department also utilizes our resources with Maternal Fetal Medicine providers and OB-GYN

offices in Fayetteville and Wilmington to name a few. With referrals to these establishments for more ultrasound resources, we are going above and beyond in making sure your pregnancy has the best possible outcome for you and your growing baby.

After delivery, Sampson County Health Department continues to provide care to our postpartum community to include follow up to make sure you are healing well post-delivery. We have many birth control options to choose from to meet your needs to reduce unwanted pregnancies that could lead to maternal complications or death of an infant. We offer many options from family planning, maternal health care, reproductive health, and immunizations. All patients are welcome at the Sampson County Health Department to receive these wonderful services. It is our goal and passion to give you the best care possible while promoting a healthy and safe pregnancy through our Maternal Health Program.

If you would like more information about our Health Department or the Maternal Health Program, please feel free to reach out to us by calling 910-592-1131. The Maternal Health Coordinators extension is 4212 or, if you would like to schedule an appointment, dial extension 4001 where our staff is ready and awaiting your call to promote better health and wellness for all.

Rebecca Buchanan, BSN RN CPHN, is Maternal Health Coordinator for the Sampson County Health Department.