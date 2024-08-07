On the heels of declaring a state of emergency and in the wake of what appears to have been a tornado near Bland School Road in southern Sampson, the county has announced it will open an emergency shelter at Clinton High School.

The shelter will open at noon Thursday at the school, located at 1201 W. Elizabeth St. in Clinton.

Transportation to the shelter will be available to those in need from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at the staging area at Union High School.

Information released via email from county government officials noted that staff decided to open the shelter because of the heavy rains and flood risks associated with Tropical Storm Debby.

Sources indicate city officials as well as school personnel were not initially brought in on discussions about the storm preparations but have apparently been circled into communication prior to the announcement of the shelter.

Officials with the Sampson County Department of Social Services and the Sampson County Health Department, along with other county departments, will man the shelter. County and municipal law enforcement will provide security.

County officials noted in the release that while the shelter is being opened, space is limited and they are urging those with family and friends to use that option first. Shelters are recommended for those in substandard homes or mobile homes, especially residents along the Black River in the Clear Run and Ivanhoe communities.

All people coming to a shelter are asked to bring bedding, medicines, food (especially baby foods and baby supplies), personal hygiene items, and flashlights. A caregiver should accompany those people with special medical needs. Firearms and alcoholic beverages are forbidden, and law enforcement will retain the right to search bags brought into the shelter as a safety precaution.

Pets are not allowed in general population shelters. The county will operate a pet shelter for dogs or cats belonging to those persons evacuating their residence or seeking refuge in a county shelter. The pet shelter is located at the Sampson County Animal Shelter; 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton, NC 28328.

The animal shelter, the release notes, will start accepting animals at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Information from the release follows:

• Pet owners are responsible for the transportation of their pet(s) to the shelter.

• Pet owners should provide their ID when checking in. Please bring the pets in a kennel/carrier and must provide proof of current vaccinations upon registration of pet at the shelter. If the animal is out of date or never had a rabies vaccine; one will be given prior to them entering the shelter at the cost of the owner. The cost will be $10 per vaccine, cash only with the exact change. The Animal Shelter will provide rabies tags when return to pick up the animal.

• Pet owners need to provide food if their pet(s) is on a special diet; if not, pet(s) will get fed by the brand the County Animal Shelter uses.

• Please let the staff know when checking in if their pet(s) is animal aggressive so that staff can house them properly.

• If the animals are on medication, please provide that medication along with instructions.

Pet owners may also wish to consider sheltering their pets at animal hospitals, kennels or other safe shelters.

For those who shelter at home, now is the time to check your 3-day emergency kit that each household should maintain in case of any emergency. Generally, these items

include:

Essentials

• Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and

sanitation)

• Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

• Flashlight

• First aid kit

• Extra batteries

• Whistle (to signal for help)

• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

• Plastic sheeting, scissors and duct tape (to shelter in place)

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

• Manual can opener (for food)

• Local maps

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional Emergency Supplies

• Soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

• Prescription medications. Organize and protect your prescriptions, over-thecounter drugs, and vitamins to prepare for an emergency.

• Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication,

antacids or laxatives

• Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

• Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

• Pet food and extra water for your pet

• Cash or traveler’s checks

• Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification

and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable

container

• Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

• Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

• Fire extinguisher

• Matches in a waterproof container

• Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

• Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

• Paper and pencil

• Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children