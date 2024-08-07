A 9-year-old is being transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center this afternoon, a reported victim of a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Sampson County Sheriff’s officials have confirmed that they responded to the 6000 block of Old Mintz Highway just before 4 p.m. Wednesday following a call about a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived on the scene, around 3:51 p.m., they discovered the victim was a 9-year-old. Officials would not confirm where the youngster was shot, but sources indicate it was a stomach wound.

The juvenile has been transported by ambulance for medical treatment and their status is not known at this time, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said.

Smith stressed that the investigation “is very fluid and ongoing” and that no further information was available.

“This is an isolated incident,” he asserted.