SCC begins construction linking two buildings

Sampson Community College officials recently announced the beginning of construction on the North-Kitchin Connector building.

They said in a release that the new connector building will enhance the campus by acting as a “crucial link between the North and Kitchin buildings.” It is designed to provide students, faculty, and staff with a seamless transition between the two buildings, promoting a more integrated campus experience.

The new facility will feature modern study rooms, larger collaboration spaces, and an advanced information hub, all aimed at supporting SCC’s commitment to academic excellence and student success.

“We are thrilled to see the North-Kitchin Connector project come to life,” said Dr. Bill Starling, President of Sampson Community College. “This building will transform the centrality of our campus, becoming a vital link between two of our main buildings. The contemporary design will bring in much-needed natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.”

This change was prompted to bring SCC’s facilities up to an enhanced accessibility and sustainability approach to better serve their students.

The North-Kitchin Connector will include a new and larger elevator to better serve all existing and future students, ensuring that SCC continues to provide an inclusive environment for everyone.

“This much needed connector building will help the college better serve our students and community. We thank Sen. Brent Jackson for his advocacy in securing funding for the project and for his support of education and workforce training in rural NC,” stated Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement.

Sampson Community College, Starling said, extends its gratitude to all partners and stakeholders who have contributed to making this project possible. The college, he said, looks forward to welcoming students and the community to experience the new and improved campus facilities.

Construction of the North-Kitchin Connector building is expected to be completed by 2025. During this period, SCC will work diligently to minimize disruptions to campus activities and ensure a smooth transition upon completion.

An additional project is planned to be completed during construction is the installation of a new sidewalk connecting the parking lots to the back entrance of Kitchin which will be used as one of two primary entrances during construction. This installation is set to be completed in September 2024.

Starling said SCC remains dedicated to its mission of delivering high-quality education and training opportunities to the community, “We hope that both students and employees will feel comfortable moving out of their offices and classrooms to work and enjoy the new spaces, fostering collaboration and learning in a fresh environment.”

For up-to-date information on closed access areas and building entrances please visit www.sampsoncc.edu/construction-access/.

For more information on accessibility on campus please visit www.sampsoncc.edu/disability-services/.

Information provided by Sampson Community College