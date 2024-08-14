Nominations being accepted; honors awarded at State Fair

Sampson County farm families have a unique opportunity to be recognized during this year’s North Carolina State Fair.

A chance to be featured as a N.C. State Fair Farm Family of the Day is now open and those in Sampson who fit the category are urged to apply.

“Has your farm family got what it takes to be one of the 11 families recognized at the N.C. State Fair as its Farm Family of the Day?” a posting on the NC Department of Agriculture website asked. “If you are proud to be a N.C. farmer, work hard to contribute to the state’s No. 1 industry and love farming and the N.C. State Fair, you could be one of the lucky ones selected.”

The Farm Family of the Day is an event sponsored by Tractor Supply Company; it is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the robust agricultural heritage around the state of North Carolina.

“The State Fair’s earliest beginnings sought to elevate the understanding of new agricultural practices and technology,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Today, one of agriculture’s biggest challenges is helping people make the connection between farming and the food they enjoy.

“Farm families tell that story the best because they are out there every day working hard to grow the food, fiber and fuel we need. We are looking forward to recognizing them at the State Fair.”

To gain an attempt at being named one of those lucky farm families, all that’s required is to fill out an application during the open period which is currently ongoing. For those that are fortunate enough to be named a Farm Family of the Day prizes for the State Fair are the reward.

Families recognized as Farm Family of the Day honorees are awarded an N.C. State Fair prize pack, according to the NC Department of Agriculture. Included inside the prize pack are fair tickets to use on any day of choice during the 2024 N.C. State Fair, as well as a gift package from Tractor Supply Company.

Those who aren’t a farm family but know of one deserving of the honor, are also encouraged to nominate candidates by filling out a nomination form.

The deadline to apply or nominate a farm family for the 2024 N.C. State Fair Farm Family of the Day program is Sept. 6.

“If you are a proud N.C. farmer, or you know a farmer deserving of this recognition, fill out the form(s) for a chance to represent our state’s No. 1 industry at the fair this year. Families recognized as Farm Family of the Day honorees will not only be awarded an N.C. State Fair prize pack and a gift package from Tractor Supply Company but they will also be recognized across the fairgrounds on their designated day!” the website stated.

Completed forms should be sent to the NC Department of Agriculture’s Social Media Manager at taylor.harris@ncagr.gov.

The application from can be found at www.ncagr.gov/public-affairs/2024-tractor-supply-farm-family-day-application

The nomination form came be found at www.ncagr.gov/public-affairs/2024-tractor-supply-farm-family-day-nomination-form/

