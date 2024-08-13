Isaac Bruton has joined Hobbton Middle School, replacing outgoing principal Anthony Pass.

Before joining Sampson County Schools, Bruton worked at Swift Creek Middle School in Johnston County as the assistant principal from 2017 to 2024. He also taught at Smithfield Middle School from 2014-2017, but he started his career in Wayne County Schools where he taught high school chorus classes.

And it all started when he was close to finishing his undergraduate degree and realized he wanted to help others.

“I didn’t want to go into education when I was young,” Bruton acknowledged. “If someone would have asked me as a new high school graduate, I couldn’t wait to get away from a school setting and get out into the ‘real world,’ but time has a way of changing your mind. And when I was nearing the end of undergraduate school, I had a change of heart. I learned that I enjoyed helping others and an opportunity came along that would help me do just that — so I became a teacher.”

From there, Bruton would work his way into administration to help even more people.

“Someone once told me that if you want to make a change, you have to be in a position to do just that. One cannot affect change from a position that is subordinate to those making the decisions,” he said. “The way one changes the world is by being selfless and to truly care and to work with others with a common goal.”

More than that, though, Bruton spoke of how his whole family believed in helping others through service.

“I come from a family who serves, including military service, religious service, health service and education. It’s just what we do, and being a principal allows me to serve others at a high level — which I consider both an honor and a privilege as well as a great responsibility,” he asserted.

And that belief led him to Sampson County Schools where, he said, he believes he can help many succeed.

“I chose Sampson County and Hobbton Middle School because I believe in the community, the teachers and the students and their potential to grow and achieve anything they put their hearts and minds to,” he attested.

“Their success will be our success. This community deserves the absolute best that we can give them and that’s where my heart is as a school administrator. Sampson County and the Newton Grove area have a strong history of academic success and I’m proud and honored to be chosen to serve as their principal.”

As the principal, Bruton hopes that he can use the success of the past to build toward the future — especially with the changes the school is facing.

“Hobbton Middle is starting fresh this year. We’ve got some new staff, including myself, our assistant principal, and an instructional coach. There are a few new teachers, too, and all the sixth-graders will be new to our school,” Bruton said.

He expressed that starting new and fresh would give the school an “amazing” opportunity to create a new growth track for the school that can help students meet their potential in a “safe and orderly” environment, which is more than he could hope for.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the community and to seeing the students meet their goals,” Bruton said.

The Sampson County Board of Education approved Bruton as the new principal during the July 16 work session, and he began working shortly after.

