A response to a disturbance call led to the arrest of a Sampson County man after record checks revealed the suspect had an extensive wrap sheet with failure to appear warrants against him.

The incident occurred Friday morning, Aug. 9, at 11:05 a.m., when Sampson Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to a disturbance that was happening at 160 Big Piney Grove Road.

Sheriff’s reports show that upon arrival, deputies located Joshua Boykin, 38, at the residence, which was his current address. He was reportedly causing the disturbance. Deputies then conducted an investigation into Boykin with record checks showing he had numerous outstanding failure to appear warrants against him in Sampson and Cumberland counties.

Boykin’s list of charges totaled 31 and dated as far back as July 27, 2023.

There were multiple counts listed on the FTAs, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, misdemeanor stalking, assaulting government official, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, driving while license revoked-impaired, driving while license revoked-not impaired, speeding, giving/lending/borrowing license plate, driving with no registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to maintain lane control, expired/no inspection sticker, communicating threats, open container after consuming alcohol, fictitious/altered tag, no insurance and driving with no registration.

Added to that string of charges was resisting police officers which Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith noted happened on the day of Boykin’s arrest.

As a result, Boykin was taken into custody and served. He was placed under a $53,498.99 secured bond; at this time, there was no known court date.

