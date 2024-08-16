A Clinton man was arrested by city law enforcement officers following a breaking and entering incident involving over $100 in stolen goods. The incident occurred at Cliffs Express Mart on Lisbon Street.

According to Clinton Police reports, John Ray Faison, 38, of Clinton was taken into custody and charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods and/or property and three counts of resisting public officer.

Reports show the arrest occurred on Thursday, Aug. 8, after officers were called to investigate an alarm call at Cliffs Express Mart, 500 Lisbon St., Clinton,. Dispatch, reports show, told officers that security company information alerted them that a suspect was inside the store and reportedly stealing items.

A description of the subject was given out to officers. Their search located Faison on Pine Street a short time later; he was taken into custody and merchandise believed to be from the store was confiscated.

Faison was found with $121 worth of merchandise, according to the incident report, including $97 in cash and three boxes of Newport cigarettes totalling $24. Officers also recovered a ski mask.

Faison was placed under a $45,000 secured bond and his court date was set for Aug. 16.

