City officials probe yet another ag waste spill

Leftover residue can still be seen on the highway, a product of a Friday morning agriculture spill near NC 24 .

The number of agriculture waste-related spills increased again this week following the most recent occurrence near N.C. 24 Friday morning.

The spill occurred around 6:10 a.m. Both the Clinton Fire Department and N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the report of an agriculture byproduct spill and found sludge and waste byproduct dotting the highway.

The incident took place near the intersection of NC 24 West and Bass Lake Road. After arriving on scene, fire personnel discovered the spill which consisted of animal byproducts and sludge.

The suspect in this latest spill, Clinton Police reports show, is not known, and the truck which left the spill, and its driver, did not stay at the scene, something not unusual in the case of most of the reported agriculture spills the city has experienced over the course of many months.

Police Chief Anthony Davis said officers went to the Sampson County Landfill to further investigate and found several trucks hauling similar waste byproducts.

The suspect, however, was not identified.

Davis noted that Clinton Police officers conducted interviews with several truck drivers while at the landfill and discovered they were hauling ag byproduct for Darling Ingredients.

“Contact was made with Jamie Faison, Darling Ingredients District Transportation manager, regarding a clean-up crew,” Davis said. “Clinton Fire personnel assisted with traffic control for several hours until the roadway was cleaned up. The incident is still under investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through Clinton PD’s tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.