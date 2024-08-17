In our thoughts we find something powerful, the nature of positivity and its profound impact on our well-being. A positive thought has a unique quality. A grace that protects us from the traps of obsession. Positive thoughts have an interesting characteristic, they are less likely to bother you all the time compared to negative thoughts. Unlike negative thinking which often seems to multiply and entwine us in a web of despair, positive thinking remains steadfast, satisfied with its unique existence.

It is an undeniable reality that our minds as the architects of our experiences, have an immense influence on our physical selves. A line of energy flows through us and negative thoughts disrupt this harmonious flow causing blockages that reverberate internally. Even conventional medicine recognizes the relationship between our prevailing mental state and our physical vitality, although with varying degrees of acceptance. Most people would agree that it’s better to have good thoughts than unpleasant ones. Negative thoughts disrupt our energy flow and can inevitably stress us out. Think of the resonance within your own being when you are involved in stress or repetitive negative thoughts. The discomfort, the palpable reaction of your body. It’s a testament to the delicate connection between mind and body, where disharmony disrupts the natural flow of the life force. Think of the times you were stuck in negative thoughts. How did your body react? It’s not usually a pleasant experience, right? It’s important to understand that negative thoughts yearn to reproduce and proliferate. They thrive on capturing our attention and generating more of their kind. They spread like wildfire. One bad thought leads to other bad thoughts but on the other hand, positive thoughts remain resilient, a beacon of light that doesn’t need incessant replication. They gracefully resist the lure of obsessive multiplication, satisfied with their simplicity. The mind, often a labyrinth of reflections, can occasionally trap us in its patterns. However, it’s rare to find yourself entangled in good obsessive thoughts. But do you know why? Because positivity, unlike its counterpart, doesn’t yearn for domination. It isn’t driven to dominate our consciousness with relentless repetition because positive thoughts don’t need to be in the spotlight all the time. They are happy to be a useful guide without monopolizing all our attention. Imagine the simplicity of a thought that declares “life is beautiful”. I’m not even talking about a profound poetic phrase. It’s just a way of saying “Hey, life is amazing!’. Such a positive affirmation serves as a mere indicator, a sign that guides us towards the profound experience of the beauty of life. Positive thoughts like this are like little signs that lead us to good experiences. They don’t try to overwhelm us. They’re just there to point to something good. When we have a thought like the example previously stated, about life for a short time, we can absorb everything around us, transforming it into a genuine experience.

Imagine a positive thought as a guide during these moments. It works wonders. Now let’s talk about how to change negative thinking into positive thinking. It’s essential, but the real game changer is to realize something beyond the thought itself. Positive thoughts, although pleasant, don’t liberate us. True liberation comes from discovering a place beyond all thought. Think about it, negative thoughts demand your attention and identification. They need us to remain unconscious to continually thrive in our lives. Before we go to sleep, let our minds drift to everything good that we want in our lives. Waking refreshed and instantly content in knowing the universe is working in our favor is a true blessing. Let’s all keep our thoughts as crisp and fresh as possible so that we pave the way for the landscapes of tomorrow as our minds’ eyes start to build them today. Open our minds so our hearts shall follow! Stay vigilant and mindful! We rise by lifting others!