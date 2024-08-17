The wet ground pushed the installation of Midsummer by a week

The wet and rainy weather has caused the planned installation of Hanna Jubran’s sculpture, Midsummer, to be pushed to Aug. 21.

An email from Mary Rose, the planning director/Main Street director for the City of Cliton Planning and Development Department, stated “Unfortunately, due to the rain which has made the ground wet, we need to change the installation date to Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.”

Rose explained that the sculpture pads at both the All-America Park and on the campus of Sampson Community College were installed as part of the 2018 Economic Development Plan for Clinton.

“The Clinton Economic Development Plan Committee had seen other communities such as Goldsboro and Fayetteville use rotating sculptures to attract attention and exhibit vibrancy to visitors and citizens,” Rose wrote in the same email.

A public art committee was then formed, and a Public Art Contest was held so the entire community could have a say, by vote, in what the city’s art would be. The sculpture with the most votes at the end of the contest will be installed on the SCC campus while the second-place winner will be installed at the All-America Park.

This year, Midsummer was the second-place winner.

Rose describes Midsummer as a “sculpture created to identify a moment of celebration in nature. The use of color and form embodies growth, playfulness and change. Red and orange represents the warmth and growth period of summer. The blue is water.”

“We are excited to see our second sculpture being installed at All-America Park and hope to continue bringing a new piece of art each year to this gateway into Downtown Clinton,” Rose wrote.

It will replace last year’s second-place winner, Earth Wind, and Fire, which was also created by Jubran.

The winner of the contest this year was Benton and Sons’ sculpture Blue Butterfly. It will be installed at the East Park on SCC’s campus Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

