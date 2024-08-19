ROSEBORO — Folden Peterson, 84, of Roseboro died Monday, August 12, 2024 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.

The funeral service was held Monday, August 19 at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, NC at 11 a.m.

Interment: Peterson Family Cemetery, Roseboro NC with military honors.

Public Viewing was held Sunday, August 18 at Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro, NC from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral Service was live-streamed on the Butler & Son Funeral Home Facebook Page at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024.

Butler & Son Funeral Home, Inc.

Roseboro, NC