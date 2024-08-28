Multiple charges leveled after Sunday morning spree

A 38-year-old Bolton man was jailed without bond Sunday following a weekend of alleged larceny and breaking and entering incidents that left damage and destruction in areas of the city.

The suspect, William Hufham, of Bolton is facing felony charges in several incidents that police say he is responsible for committing in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to Anthony Davis, the city’s police chief and public safety officer, police were called to 413 Vance St. around 5 a.m. Sunday in reference to a male suspect attempting to break into a residence.

When officers arrived, reports show, they discovered a box truck parked in the middle of the road and extensive damage to the Carolina Dance Company next door, at 412 Vance.

Hufham was located at the scene and immediately taken into custody.

In a release issued by Davis, he noted that a further probe into the incident showed the suspect attempted to break into a Mini Cooper parked in the driveway of the 413 Vance St. residence, then made his way to the home, where he attempted to get inside.

Hufham is then believed to have crossed over to Carolina Crawl Space, 416 Vance St., broke into the gated area of the business and took a box truck.

The suspect then left the business and reportedly backed the box truck into Carolina Dance Company causing “extensive damage to the building.”

At this point, Davis noted in his summary, that Hufham allegedly broke into the vacant building just down the street at 411A Vance St., causing damage to that building’s front and rear doors.

Total damage was not available at press time.

When officers took Hufham into custody, Davis said methamphetamines were also located.

Hufham was charged with felony possession methamphetamine, driving while impaired, first degree trespass, attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted first degree burglary and injury to real property.

He was processed at the Sampson County Jail and was given no bond.

Davis noted, that if anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

