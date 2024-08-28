There’s a new race for the District 4 Board of Commissioners seat currently held by Lethia Lee.

That news was delivered during last week’s Sampson County Board of Elections meeting, when the agency’s deputy director told board members that a write-in candidate had enough signatures on a petition to allow his name to appear on the ballot.

Foy Jenkins’ name will be added to ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

“We do have a write in candidate for commissioner,” noted Danielle Malone, deputy director of elections. “He filled out the name as Foy Jenkins; he did a write-in petition and he actually got 120 signatures. Of those, 104 were approved, and 16 were disapproved. So he got the 100 signatures he needs (to be on the ballot). So we do have a write-in candidate for this election.”

Jenkins is a Republican. District 4 is known to lean heavily Democratic.

Lee fought off a Democratic primary race earlier this year to maintain her Dist. 4 seat on the Board of Commissioners.

