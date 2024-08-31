ROSEBORO — A new face has come to the western Sampson town as part of the Lead for North Carolina local government fellows program to help bring about more of the continued growth blooming in the town.

Roseboro is one of 38 sites statewide that is hosting a North Carolina local government fellow as part of the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program.

Anna Rahilly is the new fellow for Roseboro. She is a member of the fifth cohort and arrives as recent NC Lead Fellow Tyler Wise, who was part of the fourth cohort, will be splitting her duties between Roseboro and the City of Clinton.

The LFNC program is part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government. Beginning in August, the organization hosted a recent college graduate in a one-year paid local government fellowship in Roseboro.

Rahilly comes to Sampson County as a graduate of Davidson College. She is from Newton, Massachusetts.

“I am thrilled to join the Roseboro local government as a fellow,” Rahilly said.

“This position is invaluable public sector work in a special community, and I am grateful for the support of AmeriCorps, UNC School of Government, and the Town of Roseboro. I look forward to serving this community in any manner that is possible. I hope to exit my tenure having accomplished many initiatives that the town can sustain after my departure. I cannot wait to see Roseboro thriving and blooming.”

LFNC aims to serve as a bridge between North Carolina communities and young leaders, by recruiting, training, and placing fellows to strengthen public institutions, support local communities, and cultivate a new generation of public service leaders. Each fellow will work in areas including budgeting, management, opioid response, planning, housing, and economic development.

The launch of the fifth cohort, according to LFNC, marks the program’s largest group of fellows ever, bringing a total of 148 fellows to be placed in public service positions across the state.

The 38 fellowship placements span all levels of government, 22 in municipalities, 12 in county offices, three in state government or statewide associations and four in regional councils of government. In total, according to LFNC, fellows’ assignments will touch 43 individual North Carolina counties.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.