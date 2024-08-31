Sampson men

Sampson County suspects who reportedly fired shots around Eastover Terrace Apartments two times in a day Wednesday, and then later led officers on a chase through parts of the city, are in custody, jailed without bond.

The pair, Jamarian Smith, 24 of Garland Highway, Clinton, and Jason Scrivner, 24, of Church Road, Clinton were taken into custody and charged with a multitude of felonies that include discharging a firearm, possessing a weapon of mass destruction, assault with a deadly weapon and drug offenses.

The arrests came hours after two different incidents occurred at the apartments on Morrisey Boulevard, according to Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

The first incident was called into police just after 7 p.m. when officers were dispatched to Eastover Terrace in reference to shots fired at the apartments.

When officers arrived, they discovered multiple shell casings in the roadway at the location, Davis noted, referencing police reports.

A preliminary investigation showed that officers spoke to witnesses on the scene and discovered that a dark blue Hyundai with 30-day tags stopped in front of the apartments and two suspects exited the vehicle and began firing rounds at an unknown person.

Police reports further show that one of the suspects, believed to be Scrivner, after exiting the vehicle, chased the unknown individual while firing rounds. No one was injured during the incident.

Hours later, at 9:53 p.m., while police were still investigating the first incident, additional officers were dispatched to the same area in reference to more shots fired. Witnesses stated that a similar incident took place, this time involving a white Dodge Challenger that came through the apartment area followed by a grey passenger car.

Officer reports noted that subjects once again exited the vehicles and fired rounds at Apartments 629 and 630 at Eastover Terrace.

Davis said after officers arrived on scene, additional units were radioed in with the descriptors of the vehicles. A State Highway Patrol trooper later alerted those involved in the investigation that a vehicle matching the description was spotted on Beaman Street. Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after saying they had seen the vehicle around Mckoy Street headed toward Northwest Boulevard.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Northwest Boulevard but the vehicle fled.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on North Boulevard and the two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Two firearms that were apparently thrown out of the window of the Dodge Challenger, were recovered after the arrest — one firearm had been modified with a switch to become an automatic weapon, the police report noted.

Scrivner was charged with six felony counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, one felony count of possession firearm by convicted felon, one felony count of possession weapon of mass destruction, 14 Counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of speeding to elude law enforcement.

Smith is facing six felony counts of discharging weapon into and occupied dwelling, one felony count of possession firearm by convicted felon, one felony count of possession of weapon of mass destruction and 18 counts of Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Friday afternoon, officers leveled additional charges against both men.

Scrivner is now also charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony assault with a deadly with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the people, and misdemeanor discharge firearm in the city limits.

Smith is now also charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and misdemeanor discharge firearm in the city limits

Scrivner currently had 10 pending charges spanning from Duplin County to Sampson County for felony speed to elude, discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/vehicle, possession firearm by felon, assault with deadly weapon and felony conspiracy.

Smith is currently on post release for discharging weapon into occupied dwelling/vehicle and possession firearm by felon.

Davis said both subjects were processed at Sampson County Detention Center and jailed without bond.

The investigation, he noted, was still an active one, and that he expects additional charges and arrests will be made.

“I want to thank the community, N.C. State Highway Patrol, and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for their involvement in the apprehension of these violent suspects” Davis said.

“Their diligent and expedited work demonstrated their commitment in safeguarding our community. These egregious acts of violence have no place in our society. We will continue to use any and all resources at the local, state, and federal level to rid our communities of violent crime.”

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

