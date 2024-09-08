Pedestrian killed, 2 others die in wrecks

A deadly Labor Day weekend in Sampson County continued throughout the week with the death of a pedestrian on Tuesday and a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday that claimed two more lives.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol reports, a 41-year-old Clinton woman was killed Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. as she was walking along N.C. 403 in the westbound lane.

The incident occurred near Old Warsaw Road as a vehicle, driven by Lynda June Karpinski, 53, 4907 NC Hwy. 242 N., Garland was traveling west on 403 and struck the pedestrian.

Shawnette Nicole Arnold of 463 Pugh Road, Clinton was killed in the accident. Karpinski was not injured.

The patrol release on the incident did not list any charges, and no further information was available.

One night later, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, two Sampson residents were killed in a fiery single vehicle accident on Boykin Bridge Road, just outside of Clinton.

According to Highway Patrol reports from Trooper M.E. Millen, speed and reckless driving are believed to be factors in the collision.

Killed in the accident was the driver, Sergio Cesar Nerilopez, 42, of 154 Fox Trace Lane, Salemburg and the right front passenger, Evelin Yaneris Hernandez Reyes, 23, of 68 Parkview Road, Clinton. They were the only two people in the vehicle.

The one-vehicle accident happened around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when a 2011 Porsche passenger car, being driven by Nerilopez and traveling east at “a high rate of speed,” ran off the roadway onto the right shoulder near 5300 Boykin Bridge Road.

The report says the driver over corrected, reentered the roadway, crossed the center line, ran off the roadway onto the left shoulder and struck a ditch and a tree. After impact, the Porsche caught fire and burned.

Both Nerilopez and Reyes died at the scene.

The patrol report noted that it was unknown whether the passengers were wearing seatbelts or if alcohol was involved.

The three deaths this week, coupled with Saturday’s fiery crash on I-40 in Sampson County that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Wendell woman, make 18 traffic fatalities in the county since January.