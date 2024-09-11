Controlling the rat and mice population on our farms is a year-round priority that takes a lot of effort but if not completed can cause many issues.

These rodents are known to be prolific breeders and reproduce very quickly. The average rat can produce 10-12 litters a year with each litter ranging from 6-8. The average mouse can produce 5-10 litters a year with each litter ranging from 5-6. When signs of rat and mouse population are seen, it is best to implement control strategies immediately before the rodent population proliferates across the entire farm. The signs of rats and mice usually first seen are left behind droppings, gnaw marks, and foot prints. These rodents prefer to be active in dark, protected places. When scouting for rats and mice, it is suggested to do so at night when they are known to be more active.

Here in North Carolina, we have three different rodents that we must be concerned with: Norway Rat or Common Rat (Rattus norvegicus), Roof Rat (Rattus rattus), and the House Mouse (Mus musculus).

Farm infestation of rats and mice can cause severe issues if not addressed. Rodents are known carriers of pathogens and disease that can be transmitted to people and animals though either direct transmission or indirect transmission as well as contamination of feed. These rodents have strong jaws and will gnaw through insulation, curtains, and electrical wire. This is a major concern because there have been multiple cases when rodents have gnawed through electrical wire and caused structure fires.

Another huge concern for barns and buildings is rodent burrowing. The Norway Rat (Rattus norvegicus) prefers to live underground and can burrow under buildings and barns creating a large network of underground tunnels that if left unchecked will crack and destroy the foundation of the building.

If signs of mice and rats are observed, it is vital to quickly implement a rodent control program. Rodent trapping and baiting with a rodenticide are the best options, with each method having its own advantages. Trapping of rodents is an effective method as long as the traps are monitored each day. It is suggested to first put out the traps with plenty of bait in them without setting them. This will help the rodents overcome their fear of anything new (Neophobia) and make the trapping method more successful in the future. Removing secondary feed sources will help in bringing rodents to the intended traps for capture.

There are numerous types of traps that are available for use. There are single traps such as a traditional snap trap, cage trap, pre-scented glue strips, as well as multiple-capture live traps such as a Ratinator. Rodenticides are toxic baits that contain attractants that can be used as an effective method as well. It is important to make sure toxic baits are used according to the label and placed where they cannot be accessed by small animals or pets. Toxic baits located on the outside of barns should only be used in mounted bait stations. Your rodent control program will be more successful if various rodenticides are used with different active ingredients throughout the year. There are multiple types of rodenticides suggested such as: bait packs, bait blocks or bait chunx, tracking powder (restricted use), or meal baits.

Max Knowles is Livestock Extension Agent with the Sampson Cooperative Extension