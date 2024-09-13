Less than 24 hours after threats at two Sampson County schools were discovered, sheriff’s investigators are saying no perceived threats currently exist and two middle-schoolers are being detained as juvenile petitions are being filed against them in one of the two situations.

Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith stressed that after officers addressed the situations — two at Roseboro Middle School and another unrelated one at Midway High School — officers believed there were no other perceived threats on either campus, however, out of an abundance of caution a heightened security presence will be visible on both campuses next week.

“Our plans are to have more of a security presence next week,” Smith acknowledged after news broke of the threats. “We have addressed these issues and everything is OK. But we take this very seriously. The first time you don’t will be the one time it really should have been. For that reason, we take all threats very, very seriously.”

Two juveniles — one from Roseboro Middle, the other from Sampson Middle in Clinton — are being charged through juvenile petition with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

