PLAIN VIEW — A section of Green Path Road in Sampson County is expected to be closed through next week for repairs.

The roadway over Starlins Swamp closed to traffic after a crash monday, which damaged the structure’s concrete railing. According to Highway Patrol reports, the crash was a property-damage only incident.

For safety, the bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed. The stretch of roadway is anticipated to reopen by 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

While the road is closed, drivers will be detoured onto Phillips Road, Aman Dairy Road, and North Spring Branch.

Drivers should drive slowly when traveling in this area and be alert to the closure, officials noted.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.