The shelter will host its first rabies clinic open to the public

If you’re looking to adopt a pet, then Oct. 1 might be the day to make it happen.

With capacity at the animal shelter putting a strain on available space — and the seven full-time employees working to process, feed, and help find homes for the pets — the county’s Animal Shetler director, Anna Ellis, spoke at the county commissioners’ meeting Monday night, requesting a special set of days where pet fees would be reduced to $25 to entice more adoptions and help with overcrowding,.

The rate change plan will reduce adoption fees four times a year when the shelter is at, or beyond, capacity. The idea is more pets will likely be adopted thanks to the lower fees, which will open shelter availability and lower the euthanasia numbers, which sometimes happens due to lack of space, but Ellis assured the commissioners that this doesn’t happen often.

The current rates for adoption vary, depending on the animal and gender — male cats are $70, and $90 for females; dogs are $85 for males, and $105 for females.

Speaking to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, Ellis proposed the $25 adoption fee on special days, with the first scheduled for Oct. 1, with extra incentives.

“I would like it (the dates) to be at my choosing,” she said, noting it is difficult to know in advance what days, as the number of animals in the shelter varies and is unpredictable when this could happen.

“The first (of October) is going to be extended hours, too,” Ellis told the board. “Our hours that day will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the low-rate adoption day.”

The animal shelter will also offer their first rabies clinic on Oct. 1, a new program they haven’t tried until now.

The rabies shots will only be $10 and are available to everyone with a pet. Ellis said anyone can bring their pet to the rabies clinic, they just need to bring valid proof of residence, like a driver’s license, to show they reside in Sampson County.

In July, the county approved a contract for Dr. William C. Oglesby to be the on-site veterinarian for the county animal shelter, which will allow the shelter to provide more services, such as rabies vaccinations. “This is a huge accomplishment and an upgrade for our shelter,” Ellis explained.

Commissioner’s Chairman Jerol Kivett said he was thankful to know that Oglesby is on the board, and he knew the animal shelter was in good hands. Kivett moved to adopt the recommendation, and Commissioner’s vice chair Sue Lee seconded. All board members approved unanimously.

Lee praised Ellis and the entire staff for dedication to their work, citing the improvements made to the animal shelter over the years and saying they had been impressive.

Ellis thanked county administration and public works for their support with construction on the new building which was completed this summer. The new animal shelter facility provides central heating and cooling for the animals, something not available to the pets until recently.

Since Jan. 1 of this year, the animal shelter has spayed and neutered 146 animals. They also completed their first leg amputation just hours before Ellis spoke in front of the commissioners.

Ellis stated that 1,287 pets have been brought in since Jan. 1. Of those, 219 pets have been adopted, 89 were returned to owners, and 553 pets have been turned over to rescue centers.

“A total of 861 animals have been saved since Jan.1,” stressed Ellis, who also noted that the euthanasia rate is roughly 31 percent. That, she said is mostly due to the animals being aggressive and dangerous.

The Sampson County Animal Shelter is operated by Sampson County government. The shelter takes in stray, unwanted and neglected pets. It is the detaining center for Sampson County and Clinton City Animal Control.

Customer visitation hours are Monday – Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 910-592-8493, or visit the shelter, located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton, NC.