ROSEBORO — A new face is greeting residents and officials in the western Sampson County town. Tana Faircloth recently filled the vacancy of new town clerk.

Faircloth, who is from Autryville, has been serving as clerk for nearly a month but was officially sworn in during the town board meeting last Tuesday. She comes takes helm following the retirement of longtime town clerk, Janet Dunn.

“I’m honored to have earned the opportunity to help support the mayor and commissioners in Roseboro, to continue improving this beautiful small town,” Faircloth said about taking up the mantle.

She is the second newcomer to town, following Roseboro’s other addition, Anna Rahilly, who is the new cohort from the NC Lead Fellow’s program. Rahilly said the town is excited to welcome Faircloth on board.

“The Town of Roseboro is excited to share that our new town administrator/clerk, Tana Faircloth, was sworn in at the Town Commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 10,” she said in a release issued about the new position.. “Preceding Faircloth is current town clerk Janet Dunn, who has worked tirelessly for Roseboro for years. Faircloth is eager to jump into a career in local government. Coming from a corporate background with a degree in education, Faircloth’s expertise and energy will be invaluable to the town.”

As clerk, Faircloth has a mountain of new responsibilities in a role, Dunn said, “is very diverse. Day one is not the same day as day two, or three, or four — every day is a new chapter and a new challenge.”

Engaging with citizens, recording commissioner’s meeting minutes, grant writing and working with the town’s budget are just some of what falls on Faircloth’s plate now.

“The town administrator/clerk can be the first, middle, and or last point of contact for all town employees, spanning the finance, planning and zoning and downtown revitalization departments,” Rahilly said. “If the Town of Roseboro is a wheel — spinning towards the ultimate goal of becoming a stop on your journey with unique dining, shopping, and social events in a historic small town community — the town administrator/clerk is the grease.

“Roseboro depends on the town administrator/clerk; the work is not solely administrative, though it is in the title, employees like Dunn and Faircloth help Roseboro not only survive, but thrive as a small, rural community.”

Dunn, who came back to the role part-time until the town could fill the position, will still be in and out of town hall helping Faircloth get adjusted, for the time being.

“I have definitely learned a lot about a lot of different things, since coming to Roseboro ,” Dunn said. “I’ve met wonderful people and made amazing friends. And, at the end of it, these lessons, connections and memories will be cherished forever. I am excited for Tana, and now I pass her the torch.”

Gratitude for Dunn’s legacy was something Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler was happy to share along with her excitement about Faircloth joining the town.

“We are very thankful for Janet’s amazing work as town clerk, as well as for her willingness to remain a part-time employee and train Tana,” Butler said in the release. “This is not something she has to do, but something she has been generous enough to take on. We have been so lucky to have Janet here in Roseboro, and she will be greatly missed. At the same time, I am excited to announce Tana Faircloth as the one to step up and carry on Janet’s legacy.”

“With commissioners, townsfolk and town employees bearing witness to her being sworn in, Faircloth officially launches into her next chapter with Roseboro,” added Rahilly. “Roseboro is honored right along with her, both to celebrate the departure of the beloved public servant Dunn, and to commemorate Faircloth as the new town administrator. We cannot wait for Faircloth to find her roots in Roseboro, and ‘Take Root and Bloom’ with our town.”

