Water was pooled up in a ditch Monday afternoon outside of Clinton’s football field.

This was the scene between Clinton’s varsity game field and practice field, which led to all after school games and practice cancelled.

Due to what meteorologists dubbed as “Tropical Cyclone 8,” rain showers covered the area on Monday, cancelling all athletic events — even the indoor ones, presumably because of precautions for travel. This included both practices and games, giving area athletes a rare weekday off to recuperate.

What should have been a Monday evening full of local sports instead was a dreary evening with a bit of a chill in the air from the late-season storm. Below are the dates for the rescheduled games at the time of publication.

Clinton

Men’s soccer @ North Lenoir has been moved to Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Hobbton

Men’s soccer vs. American Leadership Academy-Johnston has been moved to Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.