Construction on the new stage in Roseboro is getting closer to completion. A grand opening and concert for the venue is set for Friday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

ROSEBORO — Progress on the town’s new stage is on the fast track to completion with its first use expected Friday during a grand opening ceremony.

“In the heart of our beloved downtown Roseboro, construction of a new stage venue nears completion,” noted Anna Rahilly, NC Lead Fellow. “Thanks to the generous contributions from the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau capital grant, and the N.C. Commerce Rural Community Capacity Implementation grant, as well as the hard work of staff and volunteers, this venue became a reality.”

To commemorate the opening of the stage, which is located on 103 NW Railroad St., the town will host a ribbon cutting and inaugural concert Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., an event that is open to the public. The live performance will feature oldies and Motown specialist Thief of Hearts band and Yummy Hibachi is the first food truck tha will be serving at a stage event.

“The addition of the stage truly shows that we are well on our way to becoming a destination,” Tyler Wise, Roseboro’s Small Town Main Street director, said. “We hope that the community will join us for the ribbon cutting.”

With the stage completion only days away, its purpose is to draw crowds to the western Sampson town, making Roseboro a new hot spot for local performances, community gatherings, and cultural events such as their ever-growing concert series aLive in the ‘Boro. The stage will also be utilized for future downtown events such as the popular Christmas festivities and Bloomfest.

“Later this month, further landscaping of the lot will be done in collaboration with local landscapers and nurseries, with native plants for the community to enjoy,” Rahilly said.

In addition to the stage construction, the town went a step further by adding a dance floor in the grassy area near the stage.

“Public Works Director Billie Poole and his team went right to work and had it accomplished quickly,” Mayor Alice Butler said. “The Town of Roseboro could not operate without the hard work and adaptability of all of the town’s staff; I can’t thank them enough.”

Another highlight of the stage is that a local company, Carr Construction Group, was awarded the bid for construction, keeping things local.

“We were very pleased that the lowest bid came from Carr Construction Group,” Butler said. “Not only are they a local business, but all of their materials are sourced locally as well. From top to bottom, this project is dedicated to uplifting local residents, energizing the local economy and creating a stunning addition to our downtown.”

Town administrators aren’t the only ones excited about the stage. Robby James of James Trading Company, was instrumental in the oversight of building the stage and is excited about the prospects it offers for the town..

“I believe that the stage aligns with the unofficial mission of the town to bring an enlightened and diverse cultural experience to the residents and visitors of our town. “When the town started a festival (now known as Bloomfest) that really opened everyone’s eyes to the potential that small towns with citizen engagement can not only survive but thrive.

“This stage is going to really give stability to our events, as well as foster growth opportunities for the community,” he added.

That sentiment was shared by Butler who noted that the stage is a boost for the whole county. “The stage is not only a win for Roseboro, but a win for Sampson County,” she said.

