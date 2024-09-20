An altercation over a parking space at Walmart turned into an active shooter call to the Sampson 911 Center Friday, a call that sent police officers to the 1415 Sunset Ave. business, and forced evacuation of the building.

It was all, Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis said, a miscommunication.

“Importantly, our investigation revealed no evidence of shots fired or the presence of an armed suspect,” Davis stressed.

The incident began around 12:34 p.m. Friday when the call came in to 911 of an active shooter at Walmart. Police, Davis said, responded immediately, executing what he called their “shooter protocols” as the store’s management evacuated the building.

