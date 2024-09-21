Three suspects currently out on bail for other offenses were arrested Thursday after being detained by an Autryville resident when he spotted them on his property.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on private property in Autryville.

According to sheriff’s reports, Jesse Andrew Burnette, 36, of 3015 Walesby Drive, Fayetteville; Steven Para Carrillo, 19, of 6597 Sandy Creek Road, Stedman and Servando Isaac Gonzalez-Meza, 24, of 39 Jeanette Lane, Godwin were taken into custody by deputies.

A search warrant was conducted on the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies, reports show, located multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia (a small glass pipe) and two catalytic converters.

The investigation also discovered that Burnette was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

All three suspects were charged with felony possession of catalytic converter removed from a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia and Second degree trespass. Burnette further received an additional charge of possession of firearms by a felon.

The sheriff’s report also revealed all three men were out on bond from previous arrests and were ordered by the magistrate to be held this time without bond.

