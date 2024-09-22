Local DAR touts

Constitution, honors

Knowles, Mitchell

Bells peeled 14 times from the steps of the Sampson County Courthouse Tuesday, marking the beginning of Constitution Week here and across the country.

“In 2024, we recognize the 69th anniversary of Constitution Week,” said Angela Tousey, the vice regent for the Richard Clinton Chapter of the DAR, said about Constitution Week and the Bells Across America event, sponsored each yera by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Tousey explained how Constitution Week came to be, and how the DAR played a part in creating it.

“National Society Daughters of the American Revolution past President General Gertrude S. Carraway was responsible for the annual designation of Sept. 17 – 23, as Constitution Week. The DAR made its own resolution for Constitution Week, which was adopted on April 21, 1955. Members of the United States Congress received the DAR resolution, and on June 7, 1955, the resolution was discussed in the Senate,” Tousey said.

Congress adopted the resolution to make Constitution Week an annual event on Aug. 2, 1956, and it would later be signed into public law by President Dwight Eisenhower.

“The celebration’s goals were threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 17, 1987; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend, and preserve the U.S. Constitution.”

Tousey ended her speech by asking everyone in attendance to recite the preamble to the Constitution.

But this wasn’t where the event ended.

Every year, the Richard Clinton Chapter of the DAR honors a veteran for their outstanding service to not only other veterans, but their community, too. This year, that honor was bestowed upon Willie Mitchell.

“He (Mitchell) has pledged himself since his honorable discharge in 1994 from the U.S. Army to do his best to honor his fellow American veterans and his community. He was in service to our country from 1963 through 1993 during Desert Storm and Vietnam. The medals he received in service were the Good Conduct Medal, the Meritorious Medal, Army Accommodation Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, and the Vietnam Medal,” said Penny Lockerman, the regent for the Richard Clinton Chapter of DAR.

After his discharge, Mitchell volunteered with the Crisis Center in Clinton from 2008 to 2014. He is also active with the Veterans Council in Sampson County and was once president of the council. He is an active member of the American Legion Post 319, the NAACP and the VFW. He was also a scout master for Boy Scout Troop 133.

“He’s helped organize fundraisers and was the first to pay rent for veterans in need through the Veterans Council,” Lockerman continued, listing out his achievements. “He visits other veterans who are residents of nursing homes and patients in the hospital. He is also involved in Memorial Day, Veterans Day ceremonies, and is on the burial detail for veterans. He has spent 80 hours in 2024 volunteering for his community and fellow veterans.”

Mitchell, after the event, could only thank the DAR for the recognition. He also emphasized that his efforts were because of the people surrounding him.

“I’m humbled and I’m grateful not just for recognition, but the opportunity to serve this county and serve our country alongside the finest men and women in uniform. The sacrifices, the dedication of every service member who served with me during this challenge that I’ve faced during my career. Without my family’s support, my wife who’s always been the wind on each of my wings, I could not proudly serve my country as I have.”

Lockerman and the rest of the Richard Clinton DAR Chapter members were also able to surprise Ann Knowles, director of Sampson’s Veterans Affairs Office, with recognition for the community volunteer work she has done for years.

“This selfless and caring woman is known in this community for her many deeds of kindness towards her community, friends and fellow workers,” Lockerman said about Knowles. “(She) has demonstrated her compassionate nature not only for the people she serves in her employment at the Veterans Affairs Office but has demonstrated her loving care and strong desire to help her community through her volunteer work.”

Knowles also supports and cares for other people in the community by teaching Sunday school at Carr Memorial Christian Church, visiting people who are homebound, gathering and giving food to those who cannot get around and even helping them clean their house.

“Her compassion goes far beyond her job responsibilities. She has dug into her own pocket to help the homeless find shelter, taking those who needed transportation to doctor’s appointments in Raleigh and other places when the needs arose. She recognizes her purpose in life by reaching out to her community members and offering her help whenever she can,” Lockerman commented.

“It’s outstanding,” Knowles said later about her recognition. “I mean, the Daughters of the American Revolution, they do so much, and to be chosen is quite an honor and I appreciate it.”

JC Oates, a previous recipient of the DAR award, was there to surprise Knowles with her recognition and could only say she deserved the recognition she was given.

“I do volunteer work for veterans and it’s just amazing that they were able to keep this secret from her, but she really, truly deserves it,” Oates said. “She does a lot. She’s a very compassionate person and does a lot for veterans and other people.”

