A 37-year-0ld Roseboro man is dead and at least one other under investigation following what police officers suspect was an argument that escalated into gunfire Saturday afternoon.

Information on the incident was provided Tuesday morning.

According to a release by Police Chief Anthony Davis, Joseph Melvin of Roseboro, died at Sampson Regional Medical Center after being transported there by private vehicle Saturday afternoon, just before 1 p.m.

Clinton police, the chief said, responded to a report of a shooting at 1303 Beaman St. around 12:59 pm. Satuday, and, after arriving, learned that Melvin had been taken to the hospital.

