A multi-county chase on Interstate 40 that reportedly saw the suspect tossing baggies of cocaine from the vehicle window as he tried to escape ended with the arrest of a Goldsboro man.

The incident occurred Sept. 26,around 5:34 p.m., as Sampson Sheriff’s deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop on a white Jeep Liberty for a minor traffic violation.

Reports show the suspect, Shaquan Palmer, 30, of Goldsboro, was traveling I-40 in Sampson County and refused to stop when officer attempted to pull his vehicle over as he was headed east bound from the 357 mile marker. Officers noted he was travelling approximately 40 to 50 mph at the time.

When Palmer refused to stop, officers initiated a chase that took them into Duplin County. That’s when the suspect began tossing what was believed to be large amounts of cocaine out of the car window.

As the chase continued, Duplin deputies joined in, assisting in stopping Palmer’s vehicle at the 363 mile marker in Duplin. Once stopped, Palmer complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident.

Palmer was charged with two counts trafficking in cocaine, alter/remove/destroy criminal evidence, felony maintain place/dwelling for controlled substance, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, littering not greater than 15 pounds and impeding traffic by slow speed.

Sheriff’s Capt. Marcus Smith said it was not known how much cocaine the suspect actually had before the arrest.

“What could be scraped up and collected off the highway amounted to approximately 4 ounces of cocaine, but much more was destroyed,” he said.

Palmer’s bond was set at $125,000; no court date was set at press time.

