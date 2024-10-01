A 31-year-old Clinton man was jailed today on one count of murder following an investigation handled by the Clinton Police and the Sampson County District Attorney’s office.

That investigation, Clinton Police Chief and Public Safety Director Anthony Davis said, is ongoing even though Tevin Bryant has been taken into custody and charged with the Sept. 21 shooting death of Joseph Melvin.

“The case,” Davis said in a release issued late Tuesday afternoon, “remains under active investigation.”

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Davis declined further comment on the case. No other charges have been filed at this time.

“We want to thank the Sampson County District Attorney’s office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation for their continued assistance during and throughout the remainder of the investigation,” Davis said in prepared remarks.

“Also, we want to thank the victim’s family and the community for their patience and understanding while detectives were working diligently to corroborate information that was given during the investigation.”

The incident began when officers were called to investigate a shooting at 1303 Beaman St., only to find that Melvin, 37, of Roseboro, had been transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle. He died shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

During the initial investigation, reports noted that witnesses reported observing a possible suspect fleeing the Beaman Street address in a dark-colored SUV. The vehicle was found parked at 465 Five Bridge Road, where the suspected shooter, Bryant, was located, along with a female passenger that police identified as Meredith Odum, 36, also from Clinton. Both were transported to the police department for questioning at that time.

Odum has not been implicated in the incident.

A motive for the shooting, Davis said in the earlier release, issued Sept. 23, remains under investigation, but preliminary reports indicate that an argument at the location may have escalated into gunfire.

The police, in conjunction with the DA’s office, have been investigating the matter ever since, and Davis said that probe was still ongoing. He would not comment on whether additional charges would be leveled.

Bryant was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Davis or the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Police Department’s tip line by texting 847411 and starting the message with ‘tipcpd.’