Now that October is underway, Music on Main is just one of the many community engagement events happening this this fall, one that has city officials excited.

Music on Main is a month-long event happening every Friday in October, featuring different musical talents from across North Carolina. Each will be in downtown Clinton to put on shows for the people of Sampson County.

The event will show off the talents of four different artists with diverse performances, from sax playing to country and gospel singing, plus much more. All performances on Fridays are from 6-9 p.m. on Main Street and are completely free to the public.

The initial show will be this Friday featuring Carlton Smith, who will be playing his saxophone in front of Simply Brewed.

The remaining three events will be the following Fridays. Musical entertainment continues with the country/gospel dynamic duo of Dixon and Allen, who have the honor of getting the county hyped up for next weekends annual Square Fair.

Dixon and Allen will also perform on Oct. 11, for Music on Main’s second show the evening before the Square Fair BBQ cook-off teams set up.

On Oct. 18, the local group Holly Grove Praise Team of Clinton will be downtown and the final act will bring in the acoustic vibe of Blake Davis. He will be set up with his guitar on Oct. 25.

“We are looking forward to bringing a bit of music downtown in October for folks to enjoy as they mill around downtown Clinton,” said Mary Rose, Clinton planning/Main Street director.

“We are also encouraging everyone to shop local with the small businesses who may be open as they mill around, listen to some great music and enjoy their evening.”

