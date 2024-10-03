Toothbrushes, deodorant, toothpaste and other hygiene items from Impact Sampson, the local United Way’s disaster relief arm, were packed up this week and taken to First Methodist Church for transport to the western part of North Carolina where devastating floods and mudslides have destroyed homes, businesses and lives. (Courtesy photo)

Echoing its own motto of Building A Stronger Community-Together, the United Way of Sampson County’s relief arm is extending a helping hand to western North Carolina, returning some of the benevolence provided to the eastern parts of the state during past hurricanes.

UW President Dr. Wesley Johnson said the disaster relief arm of the county’s United Way, headed by long-time member Sherill Allen, had 1,000 hygiene kits that the local agency will now donate to Clinton’s First Methodist Church for distribution in areas “so desperately affected” by Hurricane Helene.

Allen, who heads up the Impact Sampson Long Term Recovery Group, said they had a large excess of hygiene kits which had products with a given shelf life. When they learned of the needs in western North Carolina, they decided it would be a good thing to send those kits “to the people who are dealing with unprecedented circumstances from the storm.

“I contacted Dempsey Craig to discuss how we may be able to help,” Allen said, “and he alerted me that First Methodist of Clinton was in the process of loading a trailer with relief items to send to the West Jefferson area. This allowed an effective and efficient way for us to send a token of help from our generous community.”

Johnson agreed.

“Through the very generous contributions of our supporters, we can help our communities and friends in the western part of the state with some much needed hygiene products, things they can use, and need, in this very tough time,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the local United Way and its members live by the organization’s motto of building stronger communities together and believe there is no better way to do that than reaching out a helping hand to neighbors in need.

“Our local community has suffered the devastating effects of hurricanes and immense flooding, and we’ve been the beneficiary of relief efforts from others,” Johnson said, ticking off storms that have impacted Sampson like hurricanes Floyd and Florence.

During those times, others came to Sampson’s aid, Johnson said, as did United Way, which began providing disaster relief, itself, during those latter hurricanes. It was as they formed the relief team that the UW began to collect hygiene kits that they realized would meet great needs in local communities during disasters.

“We feel compelled to share our supplies and resources to those in need at this time,” Johnson said. “It is the very least we can do to help.”

Impact Sampson serves the Sampson area, generally after hurricanes which adversely impact county residents. Hygiene items that will be donated were provided through donations and grants received by Impact Sampson and not United Way campaign contributions, Allen stressed.

“Our organization is always poised to deploy to areas in the county in times of need. We work with all businesses, churches and organizations in the county to effectively administer disaster relief to all in need in an ethical and accountable manner,” Allen noted.