One of Sampson County’s big “red carpet” occasions is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, with the local branch of the NAACP slated to celebrate its 23rd annual Freedom Fund Banquet. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at the Sampson County Exposition Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, NC.

Along with celebrating the Sampson County NAACP’s 23 banquet, the event will mark the 69th anniversary of the founding of the County’s branch of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The advocacy group’s longstanding mission remains “to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.”

Historically, the NAACP’s progress has been due to its many members who are organized into some 2,200 local branches and state conferences, working to fight for equality on every front. Today, at 115 years, the NAACP functions as one of the key players in advancing democracy through its struggle for equality and justice for all in the U.S. and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

At a recent address to convention attendees, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson admonished, “Through fostering relationships with leaders across our nation, we forge a path forward where Black people can thrive. It is through our democratic process that we elect officials who fight for an America where equity is prioritized for all. We must be all in this election season—-our future is fully dependent on it.”

Saturday’s Freedom Fund Banquet, with the theme, “Building Coalitions for Justice,” will feature a historic first—the first female president of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, as the keynote speaker, Deborah Dicks Maxwell. Along with being a trailblazer, Deborah has dedicated her career to improving the quality of life for all citizens in Southeastern North Carolina. Born and raised in Wilmington, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in administration and management from LaRoche University and a master’s degree in social work, with a focus on health from East Carolina University. Before embarking on her social work career, Deborah served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Deborah’s dedication to justice extends beyond healthcare. She actively promotes voter education and registration. In her role as President of the New Hanover County NAACP, she initiated numerous activities, including an annual health fair during minority health month. Additionally, she serves on the boards of Cape Fear River Watch and the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters.

Deborah Dicks Maxwell’s tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have made a significant impact on her community, empowering individuals, fighting for equity, and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard through civic engagement and voting.

While commenting on the banquet, the event coordinator, Lee Byam remarked, “We hope the banquet experience will allow us to become a more united community in our perennial struggle for equality and justice for all in Sampson County. We do believe that ‘protecting our civil rights is the duty of each and every American.’”