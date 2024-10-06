It was all smiles and fun at National Night Out Tuesday night at James L. Newkirk Memorial Park.

The event, originally planned for August but postponed due to heat, kicked off before nightfall Tuesday evening. Music blasted through speakers as people gathered to socialize, eat food, check out vendor tables, and allow their children to play on the playground equipment and a bouncy castle.

This marks 40 years of National Night Out’s existence across the country. It has been an annual event in Clinton since 2017, with a brief hiatus in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

“This is our annual event which is a good time for the community and officers to come together for fun and fellowship, to get to know one another and express any concerns anyone might have,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Having a positive atmosphere is important to keep the communication going with the community.”

D.J. Teflon and his sidekick dog Gizmo were spinning records for their third National Night Out, entertaining the crowd with music.

Residents Shalonda Robinson and Hope Kirby were having a good time during National Night Out.

“I like how everyone has come together and we’re all on one accord,” said Robinson.

“Oh, I love it,” added Kirby. “It’s about everyone coming together, and something fun for the kids to do.”

Assistant Clinton Chief of Police, Adrian Mathews, said, “It’s a gathering where the community can come out and fellowship and come together. This is all about the community – all about having a good time. We changed it up a little this year, but due to how extremely hot it was in August we thought this would be better, and it looks like everyone is having a good time.”

The smell of hotdogs on a large cooker filled the park. Norman Vann and Dixon were cooking again for the crowd. This was Dixon’s sixth year cooking at National Night Out.

Clinton Police officers were joined by city fire fighters, all greeting residents of Clinton.

“It’s good to get out to have the community in spot and get to know people,” added City Clinton Fire Chief Hagan Thornton.