Members of Clinton’s City Council expressed concerns during Tuesday night’s meeting about a finance department vacancy currently being filled by someone from another town, believing, instead, that the city manager should fulfill those responsibilities.

The vacancy was left when the city’s chief financial officer Kristin Stafford left her position a few weeks ago, leaving city manager James Duncan to fill the void.

Members were told Tuesday night that Duncan was filling the vacancy, himself, but working with a consultant, Tara L. Nichols, to keep things running smoothly in the finance department.

Nichols is the current finance office for China Grove, a small city just northeast of Charlotte. Nichols’ role as consultant is charged at $60 per hour. Duncan said Nichols works around her normal China Grove schedule, consulting on items that need attending, and signing off on certain payments after hours and working in Clinton on Fridays.

During Tuesday night’s meeting Council member Wanda W. Corbett asked if there was an assistant available for the position, or a previous city finance officer who could fill the void until someone new was hired.

The answer from Duncan was a simple “no.”

“It captures your imagination when you hear the city manager is the acting finance officer,” Corbett said.

Duncan reminded Council that the situation was only temporary, and having Nichols as a consultant was only to help in the interim

“We’re simply trying to get the payables in line,” Mayor Lew Starling said.

Councilman Daniel Ruggles piggybacked Corbett’s concerns, questioning the temporary arrangement, but agreed the position needed to be filled until a permanent replacement could be hired.

“Once we find a director, the need for her here (in Clinton) will end?” asked Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton.

“Oh, absolutely,” Duncan replied.

“Right now, we just started. We’re working out the process and (her hours) will be less and less every week. She’s handling the accounting side of things — making sure our books are in line to make sure the city of Clinton will have a clean audit,” the city manager stressed.

Duncan reassured everyone that things will continue as normal, even with the temporary situation, stating the whole point of the consultant is so everything runs smoothly, as they look for a qualified individual for the position.

“We’re doing everything we can to get the job posting out to as many people as possible. Everything (concerning city finances) will be covered,” he said. “Business will continue as normal.”

The finance director for the City of Clinton, is responsible for payroll and the administration of all other financial affairs of the city. Preparation, carrying through, and archiving of the city budget and any financial documents required by state law and city ordinances.