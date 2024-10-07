These are four of the excited Lamb Show winners. Pictured, from left, are: Cora Beth Casper, Karson Harris, Ditty Moore and Josey Kemp.

Pictured here, from left, are 4-H members Clayton Rouse, Harley Barwick, Eli Price, Emma Fulcini, Lucy Formisani, Halle Taylor, Anna Claire Sullivan and Calyn Taylor. They were this year’s Hog Show winners.

The Heifer Show winners were all smiles. They are, pictured, from left: Kylie Taylor, Mckenzie Davis, Ruby-Ann Pipkin, Andie Rae Byars, Makayla Davis, Grayson Blankenship, Caleb Davis, Lydia Crocker.

It was a beautiful day of friendly competition among 4-H youth last weekend as the young ag pupils faced off with their livestock animals for the Sampson Showdown.

Youth in eastern North Carolina choose to participate during the showdown in a “circuit” style competition with their livestock show animals.

The Eastern Carolina Showmanship Circuit, as it’s called, is a competitive series of livestock shows which Sampson County has opted to participate in for the past two years. The showdown was a two-day event consisting of livestock shows both days.

This year’s event featured a pigs and heifers show on Saturday and, on Sunday, there was the lamb and goat shows. Winners were awarded belt buckles and jackets and the exhibitors received prizes and banners.

“We changed the name last year to the Sampson Showdown, and this year we had a great turnout with over 100 exhibitors,” Amanda Knight, 4-H youth development and extension agent, said. “With Sampson County being so agriculture-rich, it is great to see many young kids participating in this livestock competition.

“This show would not be possible without the generous donations from Hog Slat, Prestage, Smithfield Foods, Mule City Speciality Feeds, Big Blue Store, Minuteman Press, JDS Advertising, FATS Automotive,” she added.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.