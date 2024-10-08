Raines, seen here with fellow teachers, will represent Sampson County at the statewide annual conference this November in Greensboro.

The Sampson County Schools’ Exceptional Children Department announced Carol Raines as Sampson County Schools’ nominee for the 2024 Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence Award.

Ms. Raines said she is honored to be selected as the Exceptional Children Educator of Excellence: “I have a history of educating and loving children for most of my life.”

She will represent Sampson County at the statewide annual conference this November in Greensboro. This conference is a gathering of educators and experts from across the state dedicated to advancing exceptional children’s education.

Ms. Raines is a teacher at Midway Elementary School with over 22 years of experience as a teacher. She began her teaching career with Sampson County Schools in August 2012 at Hargrove Elementary School, and transferred in 2013 to Midway Elementary.

Prior to coming to Midway Elementary, she taught for four years in Clinton City Schools. She also worked at the Sampson County Partnership for Children, educating parents and children from pregnancy to 5 years old, taught a GED class at Sampson Community College, and worked with kids of all ages at her church in Sunday School, Children’s Church, Mission Friends, Acteens, Girls in Action, and Vacation Bible School for over 25 years.

“I love my school and the children I have the opportunity to work with,” said Raines. “It makes my teacher’s heart happy when the students have that lightbulb moment; when they suddenly understand the concept of what is being taught.”

Her coworkers say Raines sets the bar high for instruction in her classroom. “Carol goes above and beyond for her students, staff, and community,” shared a school colleague. “She strives to better herself as a teacher and leader at Midway Elementary. Carol is always available for a listening ear or to help problem solve a situation. She is a great asset to the Midway district.”

“I am blessed to have supportive co-workers. We are all motivated to support Midway Elementary students in achieving their full potential. My students work incredibly hard, and I am very proud of them and the effort they put in,” said Raines.

“She strives daily to assist her students in reaching their full potential and being all that they can be,” said another school colleague. “Throughout her teaching career, Ms. Raines has worked with many special education students, helping them to make tremendous strides in both academics and social situations. She is very visible, friendly, and has a strong presence both in and out of the classroom. I cannot think of anyone more deserving!”

Sampson County Schools Exceptional Children Director, Dr. Alicia Brophy-Dick, shared, “I have enjoyed getting to know Ms. Raines, and visiting her classroom is always a highlight of my day. Every opportunity I’ve had to interact with her, she has displayed a positive and willing attitude. She has a strong work ethic and deeply cares about seeing her students succeed. Her peers and administrators have spoken highly about her over the years, and they very much enjoy working with such a strong educator. She is an amazing asset to our exceptional children’s family in Sampson County, and we are lucky to call her one of our own.”