Law enforcement join the growing

number of Sampsonians lending

a hand in the NC mountinas

(Editor’s note: See a story later on officers’ experiences in the mountains)

The call went out Friday night from the N.C. Sheriff’s Association that manpower was needed in western North Carolina and, to a person, Sampson law enforcement were ready and willing to meet the need.

On Sunday morning, the first six of a continuing crew of Sampson County Sheriff’s Office staff packed up gear, supplies and a van they loaded with bottled water, food, generators and tools and headed to Asheville, ready and willing to go where they would be directed once they arrived.

That crew — comprised of Capt. Scott Hodges (team leader), Lt. Kevin Perry (assistant team leader), Kevin Jackson and SROs Emory Brown, Phillip Jones and Donnel Taylor — will return Wednesday and another six-man team will take their place, rotating on and off until four different crews will have a turn to assist, if they are needed.

According to Sheriff’s Cat. Marcus Smith, the second team will be led by Lt. Donald Carter and Dewayne Barber, with deputies Austin Taylor, Chris Cantrell, Austin Hardison and Luis Rios making up the crew. The other four teams, he said, are on standby to deploy if needed beyond week one.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said Sunday that sending the first crew was made easier because there was no court this week, making it possible for deputies who normally work in District or Superior court to fill in at the schools so deputies normally handling school resource officer duties could deploy to Buncombe County.

“It allows us to help without putting a lot of pressure on those who are here,” Thornton said, noting that sparing the manpower wasn’t easy but doable.

Thornton said the initial call went out the Saturday after Hurricane Helene left devastation across the North Carolina mountains, with the state Emergency Management group asking law enforcement across the state to be prepared to assist in needed areas.

“Early Monday morning, Sept. 30, Sheriff Thornton directed command staff to develop a comprehensive response plan in anticipation of requests for assistance. Within minutes, four specialized response teams were assembled,”

Thornton said everyone wanted to help.

“I mean, seriously, everyone would have gone today (Sunday) if they could have,” the sheriff attested. “I really appreciate that kind of dedication, that kind of heart. And we are going to do everything we can to ensure that everyone that wants to go can go if they are needed.”

“I’m very proud of every single officer for stepping up.”

While Thornton said information was spotty on what officers might be called on to do, he suspected their mission would vary, including providing shelter security, guarding assets, and deploying with rescue teams. The rough, mountainous terrain, flooded areas, and lack of power and adequate water supplies present significant challenges for rescue efforts.

The sheriff said law enforcement from all 100 counties, along with first responders, dispatchers, utility workers and fire crews, were either boots on the ground in the mountains or awaiting the call to go.

“Everyone is stepping to the plate,” Thornton said, noting again that he was especially appreciative of his employees and their willingness to help.

“Having faced our own challenges with past hurricanes, we have witnessed first hand the generosity of countless first responders from other agencies rushing to our aid. This is our opportunity to return the favor and help those in need. Helping others transcends jurisdictional boundaries and should always be guided by a heartfelt desire to assist. We stand ready to support our fellow North Carolinians and contribute to the recovery efforts in any way we can. I cannot begin to fathom the horrific experiences these citizens and first responders have endured; it’s truly heartbreaking”

Smith, too, said watching people come to the aid of their fellow man was heartening.

“We have all watched with pride as great Americans from every corner of this nation pull together and lend a hand. Despite the devastation and difficulties faced, the American spirit and grit will prevail. Together through prayer and teamwork we will help our friends and neighbors overcome these devastating events,” Smith said.