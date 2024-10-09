Troopers say vehicle was totally submerged

A 77-year-old Clinton woman died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle ran off the road and submerged in a creek.

North Carolina Highway Patrol reports confirm that Donna Jean Pearce, 57 Little Place Lane, Clinton was traveling west on U.S. 421 near Martha Lane around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the 2007 Ford SUV she was driving ran off the road to the left, down an embankment and into the creek.

Troopers say the vehicle was completely submerged.

Water rescue on scene located and removed the vehicle from the creek. Pearce was found inside.

Witnesses, Sgt. Robert E. Mellott noted in a release about the accident, told officers that the driver made no attempt to maintain lane or slow the speed of the vehicle prior to the collision.

Speed, he said, is not believed to be a factor in the wreck.

Pearce was restrained. It was not known if a medical condition played any part in the accident.

This marks the 19th highway fatality in Sampson County since January.