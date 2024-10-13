Offenses include assault, battery on unborn child

A 20-year-old Clinton man was jailed Thursday after an alleged argument with his pregnant girlfriend turned violent.

According to Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis, Shawnta Coston, of 216 Dogwood Circle, was charged with two counts felonious restraint, battery of an unborn child and assault on a female.

The arrest came on the heels of officers being called to Sampson Regional Medical Center in response to a 16-year-old female who had reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle.

When Officer A. Lockamy arrived, reports show she made contact with the female juvenile who told the officer about what Davis defined as a domestic incident that led to her jumping from the vehicle.

Hospital officials told Lockamy there was a second juvenile, also a female, in another room that was a victim of the same incident.

That victim, Davis said, told Lockamy that her boyfriend had hit her and was driving at a high rate of speed. That, she told the officer, is what resulted in one of the victims jumping from the moving vehicle.

The second victim told the officer that the three were riding down Barden Street when an argument began. It was then, she said, that her boyfriend, later identified as Coston, began driving at a high rate of speed and hitting her.

The assault, Davis said, consisted of the suspect punching the victim and grabbing her. The victim, he noted, was three months pregnant.

Both juveniles were treated at Sampson Regional and later released.

Coston was jailed around 2:30 p.m. Thursday under a $75,000 bond. No court date was indicated on reports.