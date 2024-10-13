On Tuesday, Nov. 5 voters will go to the polls to let their voices be heard through the ballot box. But, you don’t have to wait until then.

Early voting is an option that has been a convenient resource for all voters in Sampson County, and across North Carolina, since 1999, when legislation required all 100 counties in the state to establish several voting locations outside of the normal county board of elections office.

Beginning Oct. 17, early voting will begin across North Carolina, and continue until Nov. 2, 2024. That includes Sampson.

“Early voting is a chance for voters who are traveling, or working, that can’t make it to vote on election day,” said Niya Rayner, director of the Sampson County Board of Elections. “We have three sites for early voting. If you’re a voter in Sampson County, you can go to these sites, convenient for you.”

In Sampson County, the three places that registered voters can go to cast their ballot early are as follows:

• Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, in Prestage Hall, located at 414 Warsaw Road, in Clinton.

• Newton Grove Fire Station, 313 W. Weeksdale St., in Newton Grove.

• Harrells Activity Center, 891 Ward Road, in Harrels.

Raynor encouraged voters to use this valuable tool, “It’s an opportunity for you to vote, and do it early. You can register same day, at early voting, but you have to vote the same day,” she explained.

In order to register and vote on the same day, voters must bring required documentation, which includes a valid driver’s license — but if the license address is a different address from a voter’s current Sampson County address one must also bring a current water bill, bank statement, or some other proof of residence with the updated address.

“Voting is important; every voice matters,” Rayner attested. “People that represent you are the voice of people that they represent.”

Rayner also noted the increase in the number of precinct officials that have signed up to help. Sampson County has 162 precinct officials working this year. All officials must be registered voters, and residents of Sampson County.

“I have an amazing team,” she said. “These precinct workers are your neighbors, your friends, family, it’s a bipartisan team that cares about you coming out to vote.”

She said she’s had an increase in the number of people wanting to help this year. She also noted that they have a lot of volunteers offering to help in western North Carolina, asking for information on what can be done to help people find a voting location affected by Hurricane Helene.

“We’re giving support, sharing encouragement for people of western North Carolina to make it to a voting station. The Sampson Board of Elections has helped organize, getting people to western North Carolina to help make voting possible.”

“We just want people, who have the opportunity, to come out to vote,” Rayner stressed.

They also have a program for teenagers that are at least 17 years of age, who want to get involved, and learn a valuable experience by working at voting stations, gaining useful information on the voting process, helping their communities, and adding the experience to the college applications.

“We do have a student assistance, with parental permission, that can work at precincts on election day,” Rayner added. “Everyone that works has to go through training, so the cutoff day to sign up for the student assistance program is Oct. 25, 2024.”

The Board of Elections is still taking names for the student assistance and precincts officials until Oct. 25. Parents, or the student, can call the board of elections to speak with Rayner, or Danielle Malone, at 910-592-5796 for more information.