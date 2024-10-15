Square Fair’s staple event

Late Friday afternoon, Keith Williams and Pastor Regina Lucious set things up at their cooking station for the annual Square Fair Barbecue Cook-Off

While barbecuse reigned at Saturday’s Square Fair, roasted corn was also available.

The sights and smells of barbeCue filled the court square Friday night and Saturday for the 31st annual Barbecue Cook-Off, during Square Fair.

Prestage Farms cook team stops for a moment to pose for a photo. The P-team were named winners of this year’s cook-off later in the day Saturday.

The smell of barbecue filled the court square in downtown Clinton this weekend for the 31st annual Barbecue Cook-Off, the kickoff to Clinton’s Square Fair.

Amateur and professional barbecue cooks began setting up their smoking stations Friday evening, eager to have everything ready for festival-goers by the time the event started Saturday morning.

The aroma convinced many that barbecue for breakfast wouldn’t be such a bad idea, and others saved their appetite for the afternoon, as the square became so crowded at times, festival-goers had to squeeze past one another down Vance and Main streets.

But work began Friday night when the cooks showed up with their tents, teams, and cookers to start getting ready for the competition and to ensure everything was ready before the fun part started after dark.

Keith Williams, Portal Thorp, Pastor Regina Lucious, all with New Life Outreach International, were excited to get started with Pastor Lucious as the cook. “We’re going to be out here all night,” Lucious attested.

Zoar PFWB Church Outreach of Salemburg had a plethora of volunteers prepping for a night of cooking. It was their third year cooking and selling barbecue at Square Fair.

Tyrone Stewart with Jackson Grove Bible Church of God in Spivey’s Corner, was there as a helper, prepping for the all-night event.

Mandy Forbes and John Butler were prepping for their third year, cooking with Prodigal Ministries, Clinton.

Dwayne Eury, Don Tylecki, Rick Naylor, with Warrior Fishing came from Carteret County for Square Fair. Eury said it was a good way to raise money for the non-profit, and just to get the word about about the organization. Naylor has been cooking barbeque for 30 years, and participated in the barbeque cook-off for since the begining, except for the last three years. “I wanted to do it (this time) for this reason,” Naylor said, referring to the non-profit that takes both active-duty and veterans fishing for free, which is one form of anti-anxiety and crates good memories for veterans.

Prestage Farms and its cooks were there. The P-team has participated every year since Square Fair began.

“We do this because it’s fun, to help the community, and to get everyone involved in knowing better about what we do, and just have a good time,” said Tim Walters with Prestage.

There was even smoked corn available, thanks to Salemburg PFWB Church, and refreshing drinks.

“We’re fundraising, so we have roasted corn, freshly squeezed lemonade, and a bunch of baked goods,” said volunteer Brandon King.

Lines were long the next day, as people stood shoulder to shoulder, squeezing through the BBQ vendor lines stretched out into the middle of the street.

Prestage Farms won the cook-off, taking home the first-place award, which consisted of a $250 cash prize.

The real winners, however, were everyone that showed up to Square Fair, and enjoyed barbeque.